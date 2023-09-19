On Tuesday September 19, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 12,000 LBP and that of diesel rose by 18,000 LBP, while the price of gas increased by 15,000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1,836,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1,874,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1,738,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 938,000 LBP