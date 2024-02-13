Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-13 | 02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 15,000, that of diesel rose by LBP 18,000, and gas price increased by LBP 3,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,588,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,628,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,585,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000

