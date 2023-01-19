Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-01-19 | 10:55
High views
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

On Thursday, the General Directorate of Lebanese General Security announced that it will stop, as of May 1, 2023, issuing old Lebanese passports, commonly known as the 2003 edition, for Lebanese expats who have not previously obtained biometric passports.

Therefore, Lebanese who want to obtain biometric passports for the first time must come to Lebanon and report directly to the Lebanese Passports Department at the General Security.
 

