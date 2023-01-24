Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants

2023-01-24 | 05:55
Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants
Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants

Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigations into the Beirut Port explosion, breaking the current patterns in justice after months of deadlock in the file.

According to legal sources, they told LBCI that the new defendants in the port’s file are Major General Tony Saliba, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Head of the Supreme Council of Customs, Brigadier General Assaad Tufaili, Member of the Supreme Council of Customs, Gracia Al Azzi, and Judges Ghassan Oueidat, Ghassan Khoury, Carla Shawah, and Jad Maalouf.
 

