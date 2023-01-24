News
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants
Lebanon News
2023-01-24 | 05:55
Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants
Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigations into the Beirut Port explosion, breaking the current patterns in justice after months of deadlock in the file.
According to legal sources, they told LBCI that the new defendants in the port’s file are Major General Tony Saliba, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Head of the Supreme Council of Customs, Brigadier General Assaad Tufaili, Member of the Supreme Council of Customs, Gracia Al Azzi, and Judges Ghassan Oueidat, Ghassan Khoury, Carla Shawah, and Jad Maalouf.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Beirut Blast
Investigation
Probe
Lebanon
Tarek Bitar
Beirut
Justice
Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor
Previous
