Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection

Lebanon News
2023-01-26 | 05:58
High views
Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection
Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection

Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, referred on Thursday judicial investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar to judicial inspection.

Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, referred on Thursday judicial investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar to judicial inspection.
 
عويدات يحيل البيطار على التفتيش القضائي
 
 
 
 
 

