General Security to cancel passport platform within a month

Lebanon News
2023-01-27 | 07:44
High views
General Security to cancel passport platform within a month
General Security to cancel passport platform within a month

The Director General of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, affirmed during a visit to Bkerki that his meeting with Patriarch Al Rai had nothing to do with the presidency.

He indicated that he is ready to carry out any task contributing to the country's stability.  
 
Regarding what happened in the investigation into the Beirut port's blast, he said: "We are not doing anything contrary to the judiciary."  
 
As for passports, he said that "we will cancel the passport platform from now until a month," adding that "people's demand for passports exceeds our technical ability to issue."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Passport

General Security

Abbas Ibrahim

Bkerki

