Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives edge up across Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 34,000, and the price of diesel increased LBP 23,000, while that of gas increased LBP 18,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,082,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,107,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,118,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 685,000