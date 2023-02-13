News
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-02-13 | 09:00
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair, announced that Lebanese Asia Muhammad Ibrahim Shoman was found alive in Turkey, adding that she is currently in Antakya in a temporary aid center under the auspices of the Higher Relief Commission, which rescued her.
The Commission declared its responsibility to transfer her to Lebanon at its own expense and care if the fate of her family was not known, and explained that the child was experiencing the shock of the earthquake and could not remember her family name.
However, her parents reportedly found her after the news of finding the little girl emerged.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Earthquake
Turkey
Lebanese
Child
Alive
Higher Relief Commission
Next
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
Previous
