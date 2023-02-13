Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey

Lebanon News
2023-02-13 | 09:00
High views
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey

Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair, announced that Lebanese Asia Muhammad Ibrahim Shoman was found alive in Turkey, adding that she is currently in Antakya in a temporary aid center under the auspices of the Higher Relief Commission, which rescued her.

The Commission declared its responsibility to transfer her to Lebanon at its own expense and care if the fate of her family was not known, and explained that the child was experiencing the shock of the earthquake and could not remember her family name.    

However, her parents reportedly found her after the news of finding the little girl emerged.
 

