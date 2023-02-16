Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday

Lebanon News
2023-02-16 | 11:42
Based on LBCI information, the financial meeting in the Grand Serail was a review of the monetary situation’s reality, which is currently prevailing, and that discussing measures to limit the rise in the price of the US dollar was transient, given that any measures require the banking sector to operate in a normal manner, which is not available today.

The sources revealed that it is expected that the banks’ partial strike will be lifted next Monday, provided that this will be followed by an expanded financial meeting, in which measures that can be taken to limit the rapid rise in the dollar exchange rate will be reviewed.
 

