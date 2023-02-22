Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct

2023-02-22 | 05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct

The earthquakes specialist at the Engineers Syndicate, Rached Sarkis, explained on Wednesday that if the cracks in the wall of a building or house are less than two millimeters, then there is no need for worry. Still, if it is more significant, treatment must be sought.

Sarkis’ comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show on LBCI, whereby he indicated that the building or the house needs to be re-maintained every once in a while, warning that when an earthquake occurs, the danger lies in a big old building with mold and moisture in the walls.

He also emphasized that the building survey data must be precise, correct, and complete for the Disaster Authority to decide on factual evidence.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Earthquake

Tremor

Quake

Specialist

