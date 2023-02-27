In a statement published, Minister Makary said that NNA’s archive server, which includes pictures of all occasions since 1961, was subjected to theft, in addition to five computers from the archive room, adding that the Ministry’s staff were surprised by the room door broken and the contents being stolen.



“We immediately contacted the competent judiciary and the Internal Security Forces’ Director General, Major General Imad Osman, and investigations were launched. We will spare no effort to help those concerned to uncover the whole truth until the perpetrator is punished,” he stated, highlighting that the incident constitutes “a huge crime.”



Established in 1961 during the reign of the Minister of Information at the time, Abdallah Machnouk, the National News Agency began its actual work on March 19, 1962, to provide an important media tool and official reference to the public authorities and for official and private media.



The Agency has become the only media organization with offices across Lebanon, where its representatives cover news and activities in various regions.



In addition to all the news services provided by the Agency, the NNA also participates in several international and Arab conferences, since it is an active member of the Federation of Arab News Agencies.