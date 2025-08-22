Lebanon prioritizes rehabilitation of international highways

Lebanon News
22-08-2025 | 07:47
High views
Lebanon prioritizes rehabilitation of international highways
0min
Lebanon prioritizes rehabilitation of international highways

Lebanon's Public Works and Transport Minister, Fayez Rasamny, confirmed that the ministry is prioritizing the rehabilitation and maintenance of international highways across the country.

During a meeting with MP Michel Daher, Rasamny emphasized the ministry’s focus on infrastructure development, particularly the upkeep of key road networks. Daher praised the minister’s efforts and the strategic direction being implemented to improve Lebanon’s transportation system.

The discussion also covered broader developmental projects under the ministry’s scope, with particular attention given to the maintenance of the Beirut–Bekaa highway in Dahr El Baydar, one of the country’s critical transport arteries. 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
