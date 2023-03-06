Nasrallah stressed that they want to decisively elect a president and avoid leaving the presidency vacant, stating, "We do not accept that foreign countries impose a president on us."



Nasrallah also pointed out that "Iran and Syria have not interfered and will not interfere in this election" and that anyone who speaks with them is told to consult with their allies in Lebanon.



He emphasized that Hezbollah's decision is entirely in their hands, stating, "We nominate, choose, and negotiate with whoever we want, and we do not wait for the outside."



Furthermore, Nasrallah stated that they are not betting on regional conditions and are working day and night to hold the presidential election as soon as possible.



He added that the Iranian nuclear file has no relation to anything else in the region, and those who wait for an Iranian-American settlement will wait a thousand years, while those waiting for a Saudi-Iranian settlement will wait a lot.