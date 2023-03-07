News
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
2023-03-07 | 09:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
On Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned the "persistent Israeli violation" of international law and the "blatant defiance" of the most basic ethical standards through its attack on Aleppo International Airport.
According to MoFA, this attack comes when the Syrian city still receives international humanitarian aid to soothe the devastating earthquake's effects.
Based on the Ministry's statement, this reveals "once again the aggressive and sustainable nature of Israeli policies in the region."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ministry
Foreign Affairs
Israeli
Violation
Law
Attack
Aleppo
International
Airport
