Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report

Lebanon News
2023-03-15 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report

According to principals, An-Nahar newspaper reported, private schools' administrations are considering fully dollarizing tuition for the next academic year to meet teachers' demands and save the necessary expenses to continue.  

Previously, Lebanon's Private School Teachers Union announced a strike in all private schools on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, stating that this decision was taken after they had been left with no other choice.  

The union accused the Lebanese government of neglecting private school teachers' demands for a fair salary, claiming that they are receiving insufficient payments to be considered a salary.  

They highlighted that private school teachers became beggars in their own country.
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Private

School

Teachers

Dollarization

Lebanese

Tuition

LBCI Next
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

Private schools teachers' strike could jeopardize academic year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Air pollution health cost amounts to $900 million annually: Yassin

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:12

Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Variety
06:43

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Dollar holds near three-month highs as rates reality kicks in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app