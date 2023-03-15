According to principals, An-Nahar newspaper reported, private schools' administrations are considering fully dollarizing tuition for the next academic year to meet teachers' demands and save the necessary expenses to continue.



Previously, Lebanon's Private School Teachers Union announced a strike in all private schools on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, stating that this decision was taken after they had been left with no other choice.



The union accused the Lebanese government of neglecting private school teachers' demands for a fair salary, claiming that they are receiving insufficient payments to be considered a salary.



They highlighted that private school teachers became beggars in their own country.