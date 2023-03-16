UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement addressing recent media reports that an individual had infiltrated Israel from Lebanon, leading to increased tensions between the two countries. Although UNIFIL has not recently observed any crossing of the Blue Line, the organization has called on both parties to exercise restraint and preserve stability in the region.



In the statement, UNIFIL's Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, urged both Israel and Lebanon to utilize UNIFIL's liaison and coordination mechanisms to prevent misunderstandings and reduce tensions along the border. By promoting communication and collaboration, UNIFIL aims to maintain peace and security in the area and minimize the risk of further escalations.