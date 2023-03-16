UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 05:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement addressing recent media reports that an individual had infiltrated Israel from Lebanon, leading to increased tensions between the two countries. Although UNIFIL has not recently observed any crossing of the Blue Line, the organization has called on both parties to exercise restraint and preserve stability in the region.

In the statement, UNIFIL's Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, urged both Israel and Lebanon to utilize UNIFIL's liaison and coordination mechanisms to prevent misunderstandings and reduce tensions along the border. By promoting communication and collaboration, UNIFIL aims to maintain peace and security in the area and minimize the risk of further escalations.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

United Nations

Interim Forces

Lebanon

Israel

Border

Blue Line

Claims

Stability

Region

Border

Escalations

LBCI Next
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app