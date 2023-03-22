Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

Protesters and security forces clashed on Wednesday morning near the Grand Serail as joint parliamentary committees held a session. The security forces used tear gas to disperse the gathered protesters.

Retired military personnel, including army and security forces members, were among the protesters. They were demonstrating against the decrease in the value of their salaries and compensation, which has resulted in a decline in their standard of living.

The retired military personnel also expressed concern about the lack of healthcare coverage.

Despite the demands made by the retired military personnel, which also affect public sector employees and active-duty military personnel, riot control forces, supported by military deployment, surrounded the area with dozens of tear gas canisters.

Some retired military personnel attempted to cross the barbed wire towards the Serail, resulting in repeated clashes.

Amidst the barrage of tear gas, a delegation of retired officers entered the Serail to meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. They presented specific demands, including paying public sector employee salaries at a rate of 28,500 LBP to the dollar and providing healthcare coverage for retirees.

The situation in the area remained tense as some retired military personnel refused the participation of MP Najat Saliba, MP Paula Yacoubian, and lawyer Wassif Harake in the demonstration.