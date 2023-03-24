Fuel prices plummet

Lebanon News
2023-03-24 | 03:17
High views
Fuel prices plummet
Fuel prices plummet

On Friday, March 24, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by LBP 33,000, 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 33,000, and that of diesel fell by LBP 61,000, while the gas price dropped by LBP 37,000.

Here are the updated prices: 

- Twenty liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,940,000 LBP

 
- Twenty liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,987,000 LBP

 
- Twenty liters of diesel: 1,791,000 LBP

 
- Gas canister: 1,263,000 LBP
 

