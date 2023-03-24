USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

2023-03-24 | 08:32
USAID&#39;s Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students&#39; internships
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Community Support Program (CSP) honored the efforts of a third cohort consisting of 76 university students and recent graduates from eleven universities who completed internships. 

The USAID-funded internship program under the CSP, which was launched in 2020, provides graduates and undergraduates with the opportunity to gain professional experience to kickstart their careers and the ability to generate temporary income during the economic crisis.   

The interns provide technical expertise to municipalities, civil society organizations, agricultural cooperatives, and water establishments profiting from USAID assistance in several sectors, namely water and sanitation, agriculture, rural development, education, and women's empowerment.    

During the ceremony, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Richard Michaels stressed that the US Government, via USAID, has worked for many years to provide access to education, training, and economic opportunities, primarily to support the Lebanese youth.  

"I am heartened to see such a passionate group of interns who are defying challenges, investing in their growth, and building a brighter future for Lebanon," Michaels said.  

The five-year internship program, which is worth around $800K in USAID funding, aids about 300 members of the youth from poor socio-economic backgrounds with internships in support of their local communities.  

In this internship program, which will continue until the summer of 2024, the US Government aims to showcase its commitment to supporting Lebanon's local development and higher education.
 

