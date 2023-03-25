LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time

2023-03-25 | 08:33
LBCI refuses to comply with government&#39;s decision on daylight saving time
1min
LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International announced that it will not comply with the government's decision to postpone the implementation of daylight saving time until next April.

In its statement, it said: "We know that it is the right of any country around the world to make its decision regarding time zones, but we also know that such a decision cannot be made and implemented within a few hours. Lebanon is not an isolated island. It is connected to a system based on a global clock to ensure that humanity as a whole is capable of communicating and working synchronously."

LBCI added: "This world seems strange to you. Your non-compliance with the global clock will affect businesses, and more importantly, Lebanon's progress will stop. Do you know what globalization means? If you do, then your decision is a disaster. If you do not know, then our disaster is enormous. For all these reasons, we will not comply. We will not accept isolation. We have decided to progress, and there is no turning back."

#We_will_not_comply

Lebanon News

LBCI

Government

Decision

Daylight

Saving

Time

Statement

