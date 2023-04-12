Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

Lebanon News
2023-04-12 | 03:35
High views
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
0min
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) seized 120,000 Captagon pills after raiding a house in Qabeit, Akkar district, and searching it.  

In the details, the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces - Public Relations Division issued that in the framework of the continuous follow-up to the prosecution of those involved in drug trafficking and promotion, information was available to the Halba Judicial Detachment in the Judicial Police Unit about the presence of a large amount of drugs inside a house under construction in the Qabeit area - Akkar district.    

It also managed to arrest one of those involved, K.A. (Born in 2000, Syrian).   

The investigation is underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.
 

