Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) seized 120,000 Captagon pills after raiding a house in Qabeit, Akkar district, and searching it.



In the details, the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces - Public Relations Division issued that in the framework of the continuous follow-up to the prosecution of those involved in drug trafficking and promotion, information was available to the Halba Judicial Detachment in the Judicial Police Unit about the presence of a large amount of drugs inside a house under construction in the Qabeit area - Akkar district.



It also managed to arrest one of those involved, K.A. (Born in 2000, Syrian).



The investigation is underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.