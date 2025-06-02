Ukraine ready to take 'big steps towards peace:' AFP

World News
02-06-2025 | 05:25
High views
0min
Ukraine ready to take 'big steps towards peace:' AFP

Ukraine is ready to take "big steps" to make progress towards peace at a second round of talks with Russian officials in Istanbul on Monday, a source in Kyiv's delegation told AFP.

"The Ukrainian delegation came to Istanbul with a clear agenda and readiness to take big steps toward peace," the source said, adding that Ukraine hopes the Russian side will "not just repeat the same previous ultimatums."

AFP
 
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Istanbul

Kyiv

Iran 'poised' to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat tells Reuters
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
LBCI Previous

