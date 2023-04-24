In a statement, the Lebanese-Saudi Business Council thanked the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its assistance in evacuating Lebanese nationals from Sudan, like many nationals of other countries.



The statement added that "this is not surprising for the Kingdom, which is characterized by its continuous positive initiatives."



Additionally, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara, was in charge of coordination between the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lebanese Embassy in Khartoum.