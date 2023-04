Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received on Friday Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the accompanying delegation.



The meeting was attended by Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani,

During the meeting, discussions focused on the latest developments in the region, especially the Iranian-Saudi agreement and its implications for the region's countries, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and occupied Palestine.