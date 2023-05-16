Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib at the Grand Serail preparations for Lebanon's participation in the 32nd Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, next Friday, May 19, 2023.



Minister Bou Habib said after the meeting that he will leave on Tuesday for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to represent Lebanon in the meetings of Arab foreign ministers prior to the summit.



The Lebanese delegation to the summit includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister of Industry George Boujikian, Minister of Economy and Trade Amin Salam, Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan, diplomatic advisor to PM Mikati, Ambassador Boutros Asaker.



Additionally, to join the delegation are the Ambassador of Lebanon to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara, and Lebanon's Ambassador to the Arab League, Ali Al-Halabi.