Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati appreciated the vital role of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, given that it brought Arabs together on shared interests and issues of concern to all.



He expressed confidence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's approach that establishes stability in the region as a whole.



In an interview on "Al Hadath," he was asked about the new approach in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and he said: "I sensed through the follow-up that there is rapid and organized work, and that the train set off towards zeroing all problems with Arab and neighboring countries, and that the basis is human building, stability, and economic development."



In response to a question, he said: "We need a dialogue between the Lebanese today because the Lebanese do not help each other, and if there were agreement, we would have elected a president. Hence my appeal to the Arab brothers to sponsor a kind of Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue to reach stability in Lebanon and elect a president, in addition to helping Lebanon to get out of the suffocating economic and social crisis it is suffering from."



In response to another question, he expressed that inevitably, they will call for the election of a president, and if there was a president and a government with full powers, and if the contract of constitutional institutions were complete, as it should be, the Lebanese position would be much stronger.



"What is required is to complete the president's election as soon as possible for this president to play a role in the Arab world to restore confidence in Lebanon and reconsecrate the reality and the Lebanese role in the Arab world," he said.



He affirmed, "We have been cut off from the Arab world in the past years, and the future president must carry out two tasks, namely, to lead the internal reconciliation and to rebuild bridges with all Arab countries."



Regarding the need for a "new Taif," he said, "Through my political experience, I see that the Taif Agreement is in its natural position for Lebanon, but we must complete its implementation. It is impossible to criticize the Taif Accord while we have not completed its implementation, or each party is implementing it on its whim."



Regarding the changes that took place to call on the Arab countries to change their dealings with Lebanon, he said, "Today we are in a crisis, and we need this aid and Arab care for Lebanon and the Lebanese, especially since Lebanon has never failed with the Arab countries and has always been a beacon in its region and the world."



Mikati confirmed that the latest manifestations of this support took place a few days ago through the decision of the Iraqi government to provide Lebanon with additional quantities of oil.



He added, responding to a question that Lebanon is part of the region, and the Iranian-Saudi agreement reduces the sectarian pace, and the Saudi-Syrian agreement reflects relief on Lebanon, especially considering the geographical and political reality that controls the relations with Syria. The return of Syria to the Arab League is also a relief factor for Lebanon.



On the issue of combating the smuggling of contraband into the Arab world, he said, "We are taking all measures to combat this scourge. Before I came to Jeddah, I held a meeting with all those concerned to complete the appropriate procedures in this file."



He concluded by saying, "We, the Lebanese, must do what we must do in terms of internal reconciliation to keep pace with the developments abroad. There must be an internal agreement in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese first."