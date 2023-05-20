News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon News
2023-05-20 | 06:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati appreciated the vital role of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, given that it brought Arabs together on shared interests and issues of concern to all.
He expressed confidence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's approach that establishes stability in the region as a whole.
In an interview on "Al Hadath," he was asked about the new approach in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and he said: "I sensed through the follow-up that there is rapid and organized work, and that the train set off towards zeroing all problems with Arab and neighboring countries, and that the basis is human building, stability, and economic development."
In response to a question, he said: "We need a dialogue between the Lebanese today because the Lebanese do not help each other, and if there were agreement, we would have elected a president. Hence my appeal to the Arab brothers to sponsor a kind of Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue to reach stability in Lebanon and elect a president, in addition to helping Lebanon to get out of the suffocating economic and social crisis it is suffering from."
In response to another question, he expressed that inevitably, they will call for the election of a president, and if there was a president and a government with full powers, and if the contract of constitutional institutions were complete, as it should be, the Lebanese position would be much stronger.
"What is required is to complete the president's election as soon as possible for this president to play a role in the Arab world to restore confidence in Lebanon and reconsecrate the reality and the Lebanese role in the Arab world," he said.
He affirmed, "We have been cut off from the Arab world in the past years, and the future president must carry out two tasks, namely, to lead the internal reconciliation and to rebuild bridges with all Arab countries."
Regarding the need for a "new Taif," he said, "Through my political experience, I see that the Taif Agreement is in its natural position for Lebanon, but we must complete its implementation. It is impossible to criticize the Taif Accord while we have not completed its implementation, or each party is implementing it on its whim."
Regarding the changes that took place to call on the Arab countries to change their dealings with Lebanon, he said, "Today we are in a crisis, and we need this aid and Arab care for Lebanon and the Lebanese, especially since Lebanon has never failed with the Arab countries and has always been a beacon in its region and the world."
Mikati confirmed that the latest manifestations of this support took place a few days ago through the decision of the Iraqi government to provide Lebanon with additional quantities of oil.
He added, responding to a question that Lebanon is part of the region, and the Iranian-Saudi agreement reduces the sectarian pace, and the Saudi-Syrian agreement reflects relief on Lebanon, especially considering the geographical and political reality that controls the relations with Syria. The return of Syria to the Arab League is also a relief factor for Lebanon.
On the issue of combating the smuggling of contraband into the Arab world, he said, "We are taking all measures to combat this scourge. Before I came to Jeddah, I held a meeting with all those concerned to complete the appropriate procedures in this file."
He concluded by saying, "We, the Lebanese, must do what we must do in terms of internal reconciliation to keep pace with the developments abroad. There must be an internal agreement in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese first."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Arab League Summit
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Lebanese
President
Taif Agreement
Next
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
0
Middle East
2023-05-10
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Middle East
2023-05-10
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon
Lebanon News
10:53
Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon
0
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
0
Lebanon News
08:34
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:34
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services
Variety
2023-04-20
Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services
0
World
2023-05-18
UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral
World
2023-05-18
UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again
Variety
2023-04-20
Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again
0
World
2023-05-01
Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission
World
2023-05-01
Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
3
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
4
Lebanon News
05:28
Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century
Lebanon News
05:28
Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon News
06:41
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
6
Lebanon News
05:17
Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems
Lebanon News
05:17
Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems
7
Lebanon News
06:08
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
Lebanon News
06:08
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More