Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Lebanon News
2023-05-20 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati appreciated the vital role of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, given that it brought Arabs together on shared interests and issues of concern to all. 

He expressed confidence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's approach that establishes stability in the region as a whole.

In an interview on "Al Hadath," he was asked about the new approach in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and he said: "I sensed through the follow-up that there is rapid and organized work, and that the train set off towards zeroing all problems with Arab and neighboring countries, and that the basis is human building, stability, and economic development."

In response to a question, he said: "We need a dialogue between the Lebanese today because the Lebanese do not help each other, and if there were agreement, we would have elected a president. Hence my appeal to the Arab brothers to sponsor a kind of Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue to reach stability in Lebanon and elect a president, in addition to helping Lebanon to get out of the suffocating economic and social crisis it is suffering from." 

In response to another question, he expressed that inevitably, they will call for the election of a president, and if there was a president and a government with full powers, and if the contract of constitutional institutions were complete, as it should be, the Lebanese position would be much stronger.  

"What is required is to complete the president's election as soon as possible for this president to play a role in the Arab world to restore confidence in Lebanon and reconsecrate the reality and the Lebanese role in the Arab world," he said. 

He affirmed, "We have been cut off from the Arab world in the past years, and the future president must carry out two tasks, namely, to lead the internal reconciliation and to rebuild bridges with all Arab countries." 

Regarding the need for a "new Taif," he said, "Through my political experience, I see that the Taif Agreement is in its natural position for Lebanon, but we must complete its implementation. It is impossible to criticize the Taif Accord while we have not completed its implementation, or each party is implementing it on its whim." 

Regarding the changes that took place to call on the Arab countries to change their dealings with Lebanon, he said, "Today we are in a crisis, and we need this aid and Arab care for Lebanon and the Lebanese, especially since Lebanon has never failed with the Arab countries and has always been a beacon in its region and the world." 

Mikati confirmed that the latest manifestations of this support took place a few days ago through the decision of the Iraqi government to provide Lebanon with additional quantities of oil. 

He added, responding to a question that Lebanon is part of the region, and the Iranian-Saudi agreement reduces the sectarian pace, and the Saudi-Syrian agreement reflects relief on Lebanon, especially considering the geographical and political reality that controls the relations with Syria. The return of Syria to the Arab League is also a relief factor for Lebanon. 

On the issue of combating the smuggling of contraband into the Arab world, he said, "We are taking all measures to combat this scourge. Before I came to Jeddah, I held a meeting with all those concerned to complete the appropriate procedures in this file." 

He concluded by saying, "We, the Lebanese, must do what we must do in terms of internal reconciliation to keep pace with the developments abroad. There must be an internal agreement in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese first."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Arab League Summit

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

Lebanese

President

Taif Agreement

LBCI Next
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More