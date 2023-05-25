Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

Lebanon News
2023-05-25 | 03:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, announced that "Lebanon is a candidate for membership of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization in the Middle East, as well as a candidate to host the session that the organization will hold in 2024."
 
Nassar also announced in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that "the cabinet's agenda includes non-urgent matters, but it is remarkable that there are very important points such as the Syrian refugees and the issue of the Central Bank that are not explicitly on the agenda." 

When asked if he would participate in the cabinet session, he replied that he had not made up his mind yet. 

"This season will be very promising, and we would like security and political stability to be secured," he stressed.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tourism

Walid Nassar

Membership

Council

World Tourism Organization

Middle East

LBCI Next
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-23

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
World
02:35

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More