Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Lebanon News
2023-05-25 | 03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, announced that "Lebanon is a candidate for membership of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization in the Middle East, as well as a candidate to host the session that the organization will hold in 2024."
Nassar also announced in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that "the cabinet's agenda includes non-urgent matters, but it is remarkable that there are very important points such as the Syrian refugees and the issue of the Central Bank that are not explicitly on the agenda."
When asked if he would participate in the cabinet session, he replied that he had not made up his mind yet.
"This season will be very promising, and we would like security and political stability to be secured," he stressed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tourism
Walid Nassar
Membership
Council
World Tourism Organization
Middle East
