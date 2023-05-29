Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

2023-05-29 | 13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
1min
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

In a recent Twitter statement, Lebanon’s Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, addressed an ongoing investigation regarding the abduction of a Saudi citizen in Beirut. The matter has been under the scrutiny of the Information Branch of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces since yesterday.

“We are following the case of a Saudi citizen’s abduction in Beirut with the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces, and we are in detailed contact with His Excellency Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari,” Minister Mawlawi tweeted.

The minister expressed his firm commitment to the safety of all citizens in Lebanon, asserting that the government would work tirelessly and firmly to free anyone subjected to harm on Lebanese soil. The incident, he emphasized, touches the relationship between Lebanon and its fraternal nations, expressing a sentiment of solidarity.

He ended his message with a stern warning for those involved in the kidnapping, stating: “There will be a harsh punishment for the perpetrators.”

