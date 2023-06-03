Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

Sources told LBCI on Saturday that the leader of the "Marada Movement," Sleiman Frangieh met with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai upon his return from France.

The same sources added that Rai notified Frangieh that the major Christian parties had reached an agreement to nominate Jihad Azour and that Bkerke, which does not prefer one candidate over another, will not stand in opposition to the major Christian blocs.

He added that he conveyed this message to French President Emmanuel Macron, who understood his position.