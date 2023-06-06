News
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
2023-06-06 | 10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
During his meeting with former Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed his belief that Lebanon's strength lies in its political and economic stability. He emphasized that the Lebanese people have the ability to create this stability through dialogue, consensus, and, most importantly, adherence to principles rather than relying on changes. Assad also noted that Lebanon's stability is in the interest of Syria and the entire region.
However, his speech came during his meeting with former Lebanese President General Michel Aoun on Tuesday.
Assad praised Aoun for preserving the fraternal relationship between Syria and Lebanon to benefit both countries.
He expressed confidence in the Lebanese people's ability to overcome all problems and challenges while emphasizing the importance of their national and constitutional institutions.
The Syrian President argued that Syria and Lebanon could not consider their respective challenges separately. He pointed out that the recent Arab rapprochement, evident in the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, will positively impact Syria and Lebanon.
For his part, Aoun affirmed that the Lebanese people remain committed to their national unity despite everything. He also considered that Syria had overcome the difficult and dangerous phase thanks to the awareness of its people and their faith in their country, army, and leadership, stressing that Syria's revival and prosperity will reflect positively on Lebanon and the Lebanese people.
Lebanon News
Bashar al-Assad
Meet
Michel Aoun
Mutual
Benefits
Syria
Lebanon
Relationship
