MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, MP Charbel Maroun affirmed his commitment to the Strong Lebanon Bloc's decision, which is electing Jihad Azour, stating, "he is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals."

Maroun emphasized the necessity of dialogue to produce a president everyone accepts and can make a positive impact.

Lebanon News

MP

Charbel Maroun

Jihad Azour

Candidate

Consensus

Choice

Political

Rivals

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio
MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-27

Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:40

Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-06

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More