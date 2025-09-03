Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center

World News
03-09-2025 | 06:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center

Pope Leo will open a new Vatican-run ecological training center in the Italian countryside on Friday, in an initiative Catholic officials say is meant to encourage world leaders to address global climate change.

The center, located across 55 hectares (136 acres) on the sprawling grounds of a Renaissance-era papal villa in Castel Gandolfo, includes gardens, vocational training facilities, and educational opportunities for local children.

Rev. Manuel Dorantes, a U.S. priest directing the center, said the Vatican wants to set an example for how countries should pursue environmental initiatives.

"If we, the smallest city-state in the world, can do this, what is the potential for other states that are bigger than us?" he said. "Our world can be different if we work together."

The ecological project, named the "Borgo Laudato Si," was first announced in 2023 by the late Pope Francis, who was a firm proponent of environmental care. The center’s large surface area represents about 55 percent of the Vatican's total landholdings, according to officials.


Reuters
 

World News

Pope Leo

Climate

Vatican

Ecological

Training

Center

LBCI Next
China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday

LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-18

Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:10

Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat

LBCI
World News
07:28

China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

LBCI
World News
02:30

Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
14:11

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:51

Israeli military says intercepts missile launched from Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza since war began: UN committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More