The Democratic Gathering Bloc held its meeting in the presence of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and Deputy Head of the Bloc, MP Taymour Jumblatt.



The meeting was also attended by MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Akram Chehayeb, Hadi Aboul Hassan, Wael Abou Faour, Faisal Sayegh, Raji Saad, and former MP Ghazi Aridi. General Secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafir Nasser, and Advisor to Jumblatt, Hossam Harb, were also present.



Following the meeting, the Bloc affirmed its support for the nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour in the presidential elections.



Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt was the first to propose Azour's name, along with a basket of names presented to various political forces based on consensus and the need to move away from the logic of confrontation.



The Bloc emphasized that its endorsement of Azour does not imply any alignment, but rather, they were the initiators of his nomination before any other party adopted it.



While reaffirming its commitment to dialogue and achieving the desired consensus, the Bloc expressed its surprise at considering Azour as a confrontational candidate.



The Bloc urged all forces to adhere to the logic of genuine dialogue and expedite the completion of the presidential process, emphasizing that this achievement remains the key to rebuilding institutions and initiating the reform and rescue process at various levels.