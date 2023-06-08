News
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
The Democratic Gathering Bloc held its meeting in the presence of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and Deputy Head of the Bloc, MP Taymour Jumblatt.
The meeting was also attended by MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Akram Chehayeb, Hadi Aboul Hassan, Wael Abou Faour, Faisal Sayegh, Raji Saad, and former MP Ghazi Aridi. General Secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafir Nasser, and Advisor to Jumblatt, Hossam Harb, were also present.
Following the meeting, the Bloc affirmed its support for the nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour in the presidential elections.
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt was the first to propose Azour's name, along with a basket of names presented to various political forces based on consensus and the need to move away from the logic of confrontation.
The Bloc emphasized that its endorsement of Azour does not imply any alignment, but rather, they were the initiators of his nomination before any other party adopted it.
While reaffirming its commitment to dialogue and achieving the desired consensus, the Bloc expressed its surprise at considering Azour as a confrontational candidate.
The Bloc urged all forces to adhere to the logic of genuine dialogue and expedite the completion of the presidential process, emphasizing that this achievement remains the key to rebuilding institutions and initiating the reform and rescue process at various levels.
Related Articles
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-24
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
2023-05-24
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
Recommended For You
0
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
0
World
2023-05-22
Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement
World
2023-05-22
Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement
Videos
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
1
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
2
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
4
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
5
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
6
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
7
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
8
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
