Since the end of Former President Michel Aoun's term in October 2022, the Lebanese have been gearing up to foresee the future of their country and waiting for the probability of electing a new president to solve the current socio-economic crisis.Over the years, Lebanon's presidential elections have played a crucial role in the country's political landscape. Since its independence in 1943, Lebanon has undergone several presidential elections, each with unique challenges and impact on the nation.Here's an overview of Lebanon's presidential elections:Bechara El Khoury became Lebanon's first president after its independence from France in 1943.The Constitution was amended at the end of his term, and his Presidency was renewed for a second term in 1948. However, El Khoury did not complete his second term and resigned on September 18, 1952.He was elected with 44 votes.Camille Chamoun succeeded El Khoury as Lebanon's second president and held office from 1952 to 1958.His Presidency witnessed political tensions and regional conflicts, including the Suez Crisis, which impacted Lebanon's stability.He was elected with 74 votes.Fouad Chehab was elected with 48 votes as the third president of Lebanon in 1958.His election came after hostilities in 1958, succeeding H.E. President Camille Chamoun.Elected with 92 votes, Charles Helou was Lebanon's fourth president in 1964.His Presidency faced challenges, including the Palestinian refugee crisis and internal political divisions.Suleiman Frangieh became Lebanon's fifth president in 1970.Elected with 50 votes, his Presidency witnessed escalating tensions and violence in the country, leading to the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War in 1975.Elias Sarkis was elected as the sixth president of Lebanon during the civil war in 1976.His Presidency faced immense challenges due to the ongoing conflict, including factional fighting and foreign interventions.He was elected with 66 votes.Bachir Gemayel won the Presidency in 1982 but was tragically assassinated shortly before taking office. His assassination led to further instability and violent clashes.He became President after gaining 57 votes.Amine Gemayel, brother of Bachir Gemayel, assumed the Presidency after his brother's assassination.Ongoing conflicts and foreign involvement marked his Presidency. Gemayel's term ended in 1988.He was elected with 77 votes.Elected with 52 votes, Rene Moawad was votes as president of Lebanon in 1989.However, his Presidency was cut short after only 17 days when he was assassinated in a bomb explosion. His assassination further escalated tensions in the country.Elias Hrawi succeeded Moawad as Lebanon's president in 1989.He came to office following the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended Lebanon's civil war.He was elected with 47 votes.At the end of his term, the Parliament convened in October 1995 and amended Article 49 of the Constitution to extend his term for three years, thus until November 1998.Emile Lahoud became Lebanon's president in 1998 with 118 votes. His Presidency faced political divisions and international pressures.Michel Suleiman was elected as Lebanon's president in 2008 following a political deadlock. During his mandate, Lebanon's position on the international scene was enhanced.He was elected with 118 votes.Michel Aoun was Lebanon's president in 2016 after a 29-month presidential vacuum.The thirteenth president after independence was voted into office with 83 votes.