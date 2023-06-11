Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

Lebanon News
2023-06-11 | 13:19
High views
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
3min
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh delivered a speech on the anniversary of the Ehden massacre on Sunday.
 
"On June 13, they came, and we were asleep, but today we are awake. What happened on June 13 will not happen on June 14. We are the children of a political house that is 100 years old, and the love of the people is the reason for our continuity. No one can surpass us, not with our Christianity, patriotism, or Arab identity," he continued.
 
Frangieh emphasized that "it is time to reassure Christians that their partner in the homeland does not seek to eliminate them."
 
"I am not ashamed to belong to a political project, but my allies and friends know I will be open to everyone if I become president."
 
Frangieh clarified that leader of the Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea formed in 2016 an alliance with the candidate of the Hezbollah party, former President Michel Aoun, against him. 
"Their problem is with any Christian candidate who takes the country towards openness," he added.
 
Frangieh pointed out that the Free Patriotic Movement initially proposed the name of Ziad Baroud, but then they came back and proposed the name of Jihad Azour, who belongs to the system that the "Free Patriotic Movement claims they do not want a president from. 
 
He also added that the FPM wants a candidate from outside the system, "yet their candidate is the son of the system," adding that he is "the Minister of Finance of the impossible absolution, and they intersected with those they called ISIS and Israel."
 
Frangieh addressed a section of the Change MPs, asking: "What is your justification to the youth today for intersecting with those you have made a revolution against them and their corruption." 
He added, "We started from our conviction in dialogue, and we continue with this conviction."
 
"I have not imposed myself on anyone, and we have no problem agreeing on a national and unifying candidate." He continued.
 
"Our relationship with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai is friendly and excellent," he added.
 
Frangieh emphasized that "the French initiative is pragmatic, and France is with Lebanon."
 
"It is searching for a realistic solution, and it knows Lebanon. Some want a president who reassures them," he added.
 
Frangieh clarified that "everyone will go to the election on Wednesday, but I believe it is difficult to produce a president or reach a president."
 
Frangieh continued, "I am committed to reforms, the Taef Agreement, and the principle of administrative decentralization. In my dictionary, there is no obstruction in political life, and a strong president does not say, "they did not allow us." 
 
"If I reach the presidency, I will be a president for all of Lebanon and all Lebanese. We ask the other team to stand by us to uplift the nation," he concluded by saying.
 
 
 

