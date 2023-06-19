News
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
2023-06-19 | 04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's office announced on Sunday, a three-day public holiday from June 28 to June 30 in honor of the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha.
