European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-06-19 | 05:34
High views
LBCI
LBCI
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
0min
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon

From June 19-23, 2023, the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries, led by Chair Isabel Santos, will make an official visit to Lebanon. The delegation, comprising six members from four political groups, will hold the 16th EU-Lebanon Inter-parliamentary meeting with their Lebanese counterparts.

In addition to the parliamentary meeting, the delegation is scheduled to meet with key members of the Lebanese executive and representatives of civil society. The itinerary also includes visits to EU-funded projects and UN camps hosting refugees, both Palestinian, under UNRWA's care, and Syrian, managed by the UNWFP.

As Lebanon grapples with significant economic and refugee challenges, this visit represents a critical juncture. The delegation's observations and discussions are anticipated to significantly impact ongoing dialogues about Lebanon's future.

To culminate the visit, the delegation will hold a press conference on Thursday, June 22.
 

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval
