The Cabinet has decided to approve an amendment to its decision regarding Lebanon's participation in the Expo Doha 2023 which became as follows:



The Economy and Trade Ministry, as the official Lebanese authority, is entrusted with communicating with the relevant entities in Qatar to secure Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023. The ministry will be responsible for organizing, managing, and supervising the Lebanese pavilions, taking into account the opinions of the relevant departments.



The Agriculture Ministry is tasked with ensuring the operation of Expo Qatar 2023 and coordinating with the Qatari side in this regard.