Ammiq, located in the heart of the picturesque Bekaa region, captivates visitors with its tranquil charm and breathtaking views of the Bekaa plain, stretching majestically.This idyllic landscape is characterized by fertile lands that embrace Lebanon's significant wetlands. Recognizing the exceptional fauna and flora, Ammiq is a vital bird migration route, as more than 250 bird species have been documented, making it a true haven for birdwatching enthusiasts.Immersing oneself in Ammiq offers an unparalleled experience of a landscape treasured for its abundant and diverse wildlife.Hiking enthusiasts can embark on a memorable journey starting from Barouk and winding down to Ammiq.This beautiful hike promises captivating views of the natural wonders, allowing one to appreciate the awe-inspiring swamps and witness the spectacle of migratory birds and water buffaloes in their natural habitat.For those with an appreciation for architectural heritage, Ammiq boasts the historic St. Georges Church, a testament to the village's rich history. Explorers can also wander through the ruins of the old village of Ammiq.Stepping among these ancient relics allows visitors to imagine the vibrant life that once thrived within these walls.Nature enthusiasts will be captivated by the bountiful natural heritage surrounding Ammiq. The Bekaa plain, stretching as far as the eye can see, forms a harmonious backdrop, adding vibrant splash of color and life to the marshy landscape.Ammiq, with its harmonious blend of natural wonders, architectural marvels, and cultural heritage, beckons travelers to embark on a journey of discovery and exploration.Whether hiking through captivating landscapes, delving into the annals of history, or immersing oneself in the vibrant biodiversity of the region, Ammiq offers an enchanting retreat that will leave visitors with memories to cherish for a lifetime.