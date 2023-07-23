Distinguished Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,

Your Highnesses, Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,



First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Italian government for organizing this important meeting on development and migration. I vividly recall our first meeting in March, where we discussed how to address a common issue faced by both our countries: illegal migration in Italy and the refugee crisis in Lebanon. During that meeting, we emphasized the significance of convening a dialogue table or an international conference involving all relevant countries and international stakeholders.



I also want to stress that the "Rome Process" meeting constitutes a first step towards forging a strong strategic partnership and enhancing coordination between the European Union, Mediterranean countries, and Lebanon. Our shared goal is to effectively tackle the refugee crisis in a manner that aligns with the expectations of the region's population, safeguards peace and security in Lebanon, and assists Europe in addressing specific migration and development-related challenges, with the priority being the preservation of lives, internal stability, and security in our respective nations.



Today, I stand before you to shed light on some urgent issues that not only impact the broader Mediterranean region but also have a profound effect on my country, Lebanon. These include migration, the refugee crisis, security, peace, stability, and prosperity.



Although Lebanon has not signed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) 1951 Refugee Convention, we must acknowledge the flexibility and compassion shown by Lebanon in providing shelter and assistance to Syrians during the Syrian war despite extremely limited resources and severe job opportunities in the country. Lebanese people welcomed refugees with open arms and shared all they had to support them during these challenging times.



Seventy-five years of distressing challenges, periodic conflicts and wars, fleeting hopes, missed opportunities, and inadequate development strategies... All these trials have tested the resilience of a single nation!



Distinguished Prime Minister,

Esteemed Guests,



As you are well aware, the conflict in Syria has forced millions of people to flee their homes, seeking safety and refuge in neighboring countries like Lebanon. However, the fundamental question arises: What do these refugees envision for their future? Do they see Lebanon as their permanent home, or do they aspire to reach Europe in search of better opportunities and stability?



The answer is complex and varies with individual aspirations. Therefore, we must all understand these hopes and aspirations in order to formulate appropriate policies to address this matter.



The Lebanese government's stance on this issue is as follows: Now that the conflict in Syria has ended, we need to develop a plan for the safe and secure return of all refugees to their homeland. International organizations and donor countries should redirect the funds to host refugees in Lebanon to support individuals and families who return to their home country.



Presently, the situation in Lebanon is critical, particularly considering its hosting of one of the highest numbers of refugees relative to its population in the world! This unsustainable situation grows more pressing each day. Lebanon, a relatively small country with a population of five million, now accommodates approximately two million Syrian refugees. To put this in perspective, it is as if Italy were to host and accommodate 20 million refugees.



This disproportionate burden places immense strain on the country's infrastructure, economy, and social fabric, which an unprecedented economic and financial crisis has severely impacted.



Unfortunately, the recent resolution by the European Union Parliament (RC-B9-0323-2023) appears to overlook the multifaceted complexities and challenges that Lebanon faces. Rather than recognizing Lebanon's resilience and supporting it and the Lebanese Armed Forces in addressing the refugee crisis, we find ourselves blamed or, more accurately, penalized for our hospitality and efforts.



Therefore, I must reiterate Lebanon's disappointment with the EU Parliament's recent decision. This decision is a clear violation of Lebanese sovereignty and fails to consider the concerns and aspirations of the Lebanese people. The pressure imposed by this crisis and the dire consequences of the long-term presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon undermine the social fabric and directly threaten its model of diversity.



Lebanon has borne this tremendous burden of hosting Syrian refugees for 12 years, experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history. Our resources, if any, are minimal to contain the impact of this refugee crisis on Lebanese society and overall infrastructure.



Lebanon is ready to engage in dialogue, cooperation, and collaboration with all international partners to develop a joint roadmap for addressing this crisis. We are eager to enhance our cooperation with the European Union in this endeavor.



Distinguished Prime Minister,

Esteemed Guests,



Undoubtedly, the interrelated challenges of migration, development, security, and the Mediterranean refugee crisis necessitate our collective efforts to resolve them.



Let us strive together to achieve a future that embodies security, stability, cooperation, and prosperity for the peoples of the Mediterranean region.