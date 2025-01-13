News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey detains 2013 bombing suspect inside Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-13 | 06:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey detains 2013 bombing suspect inside Syria
Turkey's intelligence agency conducted a cross-border operation inside Syria and seized a man suspected of perpetrating a 2013 bomb attack near the Syrian border that killed dozens of people, a Turkish security source said on Monday.
Twin car bombs ripped through the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province on May 11, 2013, killing 53 people.
At the time, Turkey accused a group loyal to Syria's then-President Bashar al-Assad of carrying out the attacks. Damascus denied any involvement.
Turkey's National Intelligence Agency (MIT) found out that Muhammed Dib Korali, who was suspected of planning the attack and providing the bombs, was inside Syria, the source said.
The MIT captured him in a cross-border operation into Syria and handed him over to Hatay police, the source added.
Yusuf Nazik, a Turkish national who was sentenced to life in prison for planning the 2013 bomb attack, was also seized inside Syria by the MIT in 2018.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Bomb
Suspect
Syria
Next
Iraqi PM congratulates Speaker Berri on presidential election, reaffirms support for stability
Iranian army takes delivery of 1,000 new drones
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Ankara says France ignoring Turkey's security concerns in Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Ankara says France ignoring Turkey's security concerns in Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Turkey says US is its 'only counterpart' in Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Turkey says US is its 'only counterpart' in Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria, FM says
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria, FM says
0
Middle East News
2025-01-09
Clashes between pro-Turkey and Kurdish forces kill 37 in Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-09
Clashes between pro-Turkey and Kurdish forces kill 37 in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
US sees possible Gaza deal this week: Sullivan tells Bloomberg
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
US sees possible Gaza deal this week: Sullivan tells Bloomberg
0
Middle East News
09:25
Six EU nations call for temporary Syria sanctions relief
Middle East News
09:25
Six EU nations call for temporary Syria sanctions relief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Final draft of Gaza ceasefire deal presented after 'breakthrough'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Final draft of Gaza ceasefire deal presented after 'breakthrough'
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
07:38
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-10
Turkey has 'capacity, determination' to destroy all security threats, FM says
World News
2025-01-10
Turkey has 'capacity, determination' to destroy all security threats, FM says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
US sees possible Gaza deal this week: Sullivan tells Bloomberg
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
US sees possible Gaza deal this week: Sullivan tells Bloomberg
0
Middle East News
2024-07-15
UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
2024-07-15
UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah
0
World News
2024-12-09
Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP
World News
2024-12-09
Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:30
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
04:30
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:53
Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes
Lebanon News
04:53
Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform
3
Lebanon News
01:06
MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
01:06
MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
5
Lebanon News
09:31
Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague
Lebanon News
09:31
Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague
6
Lebanon News
02:31
Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government
Lebanon News
02:31
Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government
7
Lebanon News
10:46
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
Lebanon News
10:46
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
8
Lebanon News
07:09
Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government
Lebanon News
07:09
Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More