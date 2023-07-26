Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's talks with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, Gebran Bassil, marked positive frankness.



It was learned that the French envoy proposed an idea supported by the Quintet Committee that recently met in Doha. The idea suggests that Le Drian would return in September to conduct consultations from scratch within a rapid and defined time-frame to agree on the program Lebanon needs.



The consultations will also determine the qualified candidate to carry this vision forward, followed by consecutive parliamentary sessions to elect a President.



The leader of the FPM responded positively to this proposal.