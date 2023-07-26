Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Head of the Independence Movement MP Michel Moawad visited Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai at the summer patriarchal seat in Diman, accompanied by Edouard Tayoun.
Moawad clarified that the visit is part of their periodic coordination meetings to discuss Lebanon's latest political, economic, and social developments.

He emphasized that the only way to restore order to the state is to elect a new President for the Republic.

"All the patchwork and fake dialogues they engage in are not aimed at building a sovereign state with effective institutions, addressing people's issues, recovering their funds, reducing emigration and poverty, but rather at normalizing the void to impose a submissive president and to control and dominate the state and national decisions," he added.

Moawad warned against "appointing a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon," considering it a double violation of the constitution and partnership, encroaching on the powers of the President of the Republic."

"As per the law, any new governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon must take an oath before the President before assuming their duties, especially during a presidential void," he continued.

"They have established, through successive dialogue tables over the years, a feudal administration of the country at the expense of the constitution and the establishment of a state of law and institutions, which we will not accept to cover or continue," he added.

"We extended our hand as the opposition to reach a presidential solution when I withdrew my candidacy as a candidate representing the opposition with a Christian majority and strong national support for a comprehensive sovereignty and reform project," he stressed.

Moawad said that when they accepted to support a neutral compromise candidate, Jihad Azour, in coordination with independent and other parties from the authority, they responded to this proposal with denigration, turning the consensus candidate into a confrontational one, which confirms that they only seek to dominate the state, its institutions, national decisions, and Lebanon's identity."

"Let them be reassured this will not happen, and we will not yield," he concluded by saying.


Lebanon News

Moawad

Diman

Lebanon

BDL

LBCI Next
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18

Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-04

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite Differences with Deputies, Serving Lebanon Was Our Main Concern

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Le Drian meets with MP Karameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Makhzoumi meets Le Drian in Pine Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

General Security says passport crisis to end, appointments to be pushed closer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More