Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Head of the Independence Movement MP Michel Moawad visited Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai at the summer patriarchal seat in Diman, accompanied by Edouard Tayoun.

Moawad clarified that the visit is part of their periodic coordination meetings to discuss Lebanon's latest political, economic, and social developments.



He emphasized that the only way to restore order to the state is to elect a new President for the Republic.



"All the patchwork and fake dialogues they engage in are not aimed at building a sovereign state with effective institutions, addressing people's issues, recovering their funds, reducing emigration and poverty, but rather at normalizing the void to impose a submissive president and to control and dominate the state and national decisions," he added.



Moawad warned against "appointing a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon," considering it a double violation of the constitution and partnership, encroaching on the powers of the President of the Republic."



"As per the law, any new governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon must take an oath before the President before assuming their duties, especially during a presidential void," he continued.



"They have established, through successive dialogue tables over the years, a feudal administration of the country at the expense of the constitution and the establishment of a state of law and institutions, which we will not accept to cover or continue," he added.



"We extended our hand as the opposition to reach a presidential solution when I withdrew my candidacy as a candidate representing the opposition with a Christian majority and strong national support for a comprehensive sovereignty and reform project," he stressed.



Moawad said that when they accepted to support a neutral compromise candidate, Jihad Azour, in coordination with independent and other parties from the authority, they responded to this proposal with denigration, turning the consensus candidate into a confrontational one, which confirms that they only seek to dominate the state, its institutions, national decisions, and Lebanon's identity."



"Let them be reassured this will not happen, and we will not yield," he concluded by saying.





