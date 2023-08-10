Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

A delegation of parliament members visited Mar Antonios Church in Kahale town on Thursday to offer their condolences for the martyrdom of Fadi Bejjani.



The delegation included MPs Mark Douaihy, Sami Gemayel, Ghassan Hasbani, Michel Moawad, Georges Okais, Salim Sayegh, Michel Douaihy, Saeed Al-Asmar, Adib Abdel-Massih, Elias Hankach, Nadim Gemayel, and Nazih Matta.



As the parliament members expressed their solidarity with the honorable people of Kahale, who were subjected to a blatant and militia-style attack carried out under the watchful eyes of the security and military apparatuses that failed to fulfill their decisive and reassuring roles.



The deputies deemed the Kahale incident marked a critical political and security juncture.



"It undeniably underscores that coexistence between the state and the Hezbollah' statelet,' along with its system, has become impossible," the MPs mentioned.



Moreover, they said the continuing cover-up of the practices of Hezbollah has become a danger to the state, the people, and the institutions.



"Expressions of condolences are no longer sufficient for Kahale residents, and the denunciation no longer aligns with the gravity of Hezbollah's transgressions against the state's sovereignty and the integrity of its institutions," the MPs stressed.



Furthermore, the deputies confirmed they are engaging in extensive communication with opposition forces to comprehensively review the confrontation strategy against Hezbollah's system and its allies.



This comes with the aim to initiate a new phase of a complete national, political, and popular confrontation guided by a comprehensive set of principles and forces.