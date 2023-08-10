Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 12:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

A delegation of parliament members visited Mar Antonios Church in Kahale town on Thursday to offer their condolences for the martyrdom of Fadi Bejjani.

The delegation included MPs Mark Douaihy, Sami Gemayel, Ghassan Hasbani, Michel Moawad, Georges Okais, Salim Sayegh, Michel Douaihy, Saeed Al-Asmar, Adib Abdel-Massih, Elias Hankach, Nadim Gemayel, and Nazih Matta.

As the parliament members expressed their solidarity with the honorable people of Kahale, who were subjected to a blatant and militia-style attack carried out under the watchful eyes of the security and military apparatuses that failed to fulfill their decisive and reassuring roles.

The deputies deemed the Kahale incident marked a critical political and security juncture.

"It undeniably underscores that coexistence between the state and the Hezbollah' statelet,' along with its system, has become impossible," the MPs mentioned.

Moreover, they said the continuing cover-up of the practices of Hezbollah has become a danger to the state, the people, and the institutions.

"Expressions of condolences are no longer sufficient for Kahale residents, and the denunciation no longer aligns with the gravity of Hezbollah's transgressions against the state's sovereignty and the integrity of its institutions," the MPs stressed.

Furthermore, the deputies confirmed they are engaging in extensive communication with opposition forces to comprehensively review the confrontation strategy against Hezbollah's system and its allies.

This comes with the aim to initiate a new phase of a complete national, political, and popular confrontation guided by a comprehensive set of principles and forces.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Delegation

Deputies

Visit

Condolences

Fadi Bejjani

Martyrdom

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
BDL deputy governors' priority: Will capital controls be successfully adopted and effective when enacted?
Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

BDL deputy governors' priority: Will capital controls be successfully adopted and effective when enacted?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More