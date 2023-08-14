MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?

Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 07:20
High views
MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?
MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?

MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote on "X": "Considering that the former Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Riad Salameh, is under investigation by judicial authorities in Lebanon, France, and at least four other European countries on charges related to money laundering, embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars from the BDL over his 30-year tenure, I direct a question to the government regarding the reason for not arresting Salameh so far, despite the arrest warrants and legal cases filed against him locally and internationally."

"Additionally, why is the government providing his protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable? Why have the security agencies been unable to serve him with the notifications until now?" he added.

Lebanon News

MP

Fouad Makhzoumi

Government

Riad Salameh

Protection

Arresting

Prosecuting

Accountable

