Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP

On Friday August 18, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 14000 LBP and that of diesel increased by 22000 LBP and that of gas increased by 1000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1790,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1828,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1657,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 890,000 LBP