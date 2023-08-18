News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
Lebanon News
2023-08-18 | 02:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
On Friday August 18, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 14000 LBP and that of diesel increased by 22000 LBP and that of gas increased by 1000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1790,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1828,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1657,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 890,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Gasoline
Diesel
Oil
Lebanon
Next
The Electricite Du Liban issued on Friday the following statement:
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-11
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
2023-08-11
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:06
The Electricite Du Liban issued on Friday the following statement:
Lebanon News
05:06
The Electricite Du Liban issued on Friday the following statement:
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
0
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
2
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
3
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
4
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
5
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
7
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
8
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More