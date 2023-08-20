Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, affirmed that "our comrade Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident, as they initially tried to portray the incident. This is very clear through the cameras surrounding the crime scene, which others were unaware of, and that's why they were caught red-handed."

He explained that Hasrouni "was abducted in his car and driven to a relatively distant location from the abduction site, where he was killed. The crime tapes are now in the hands of the specialized security forces, whether it's the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces or the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army. We are in daily contact with them to follow the progress of the investigations."

Geagea wondered, "The crime occurred deep within areas controlled by Hezbollah, where they have full security and military control. Everyone remembers what happened about six months ago with one of the UNIFIL patrols that lost its way and was immediately stopped after a few minutes. Unfortunately, an Irish soldier was killed in it."

"So, what do you think if a group of cars, no less than three or four cars, come deep into Hezbollah-controlled areas with at least eight people inside? They abduct a specific person and drive him to another location to kill him. Despite the considerable time this crime took, until now, Hezbollah knows nothing about it. It's hard for anyone to believe this. We know this was a deliberate killing if they don't know. Despite my preference, as always, to wait as long as possible to confirm what we say. Frankly, all fingers of accusation are pointing toward Hezbollah, based on the circumstances of the crime," he added.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Elias Hasrouni

Assassinated

Killed

Car

Accident

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

16 killed in electrocution accident in India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-19

Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-08

Lebanon lacks the political will for reform: David Hale

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
Sports News
01:56

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More