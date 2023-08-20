News
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, affirmed that "our comrade Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident, as they initially tried to portray the incident. This is very clear through the cameras surrounding the crime scene, which others were unaware of, and that's why they were caught red-handed."
He explained that Hasrouni "was abducted in his car and driven to a relatively distant location from the abduction site, where he was killed. The crime tapes are now in the hands of the specialized security forces, whether it's the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces or the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army. We are in daily contact with them to follow the progress of the investigations."
Geagea wondered, "The crime occurred deep within areas controlled by Hezbollah, where they have full security and military control. Everyone remembers what happened about six months ago with one of the UNIFIL patrols that lost its way and was immediately stopped after a few minutes. Unfortunately, an Irish soldier was killed in it."
"So, what do you think if a group of cars, no less than three or four cars, come deep into Hezbollah-controlled areas with at least eight people inside? They abduct a specific person and drive him to another location to kill him. Despite the considerable time this crime took, until now, Hezbollah knows nothing about it. It's hard for anyone to believe this. We know this was a deliberate killing if they don't know. Despite my preference, as always, to wait as long as possible to confirm what we say. Frankly, all fingers of accusation are pointing toward Hezbollah, based on the circumstances of the crime," he added.
