Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
2023-08-26 | 23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
After being injured by stray bullets in Hadath, the 7-year-old child, Naya Hanna, passed away 23 days after the incident.
Naya, who was hit in the head, was injured due to celebratory gunfire during the announcement of the results of the official baccalaureate exams when she was with her classmates in Hadath for summer camp activities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Celebratory
Gunfire
Incident
Child
Naya Hanna
