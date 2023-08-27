Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

Lebanon News
2023-08-26 | 23:58
High views
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
0min
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

After being injured by stray bullets in Hadath, the 7-year-old child, Naya Hanna, passed away 23 days after the incident. 
 
Naya, who was hit in the head, was injured due to celebratory gunfire during the announcement of the results of the official baccalaureate exams when she was with her classmates in Hadath for summer camp activities.
 

