The European Union warned Tuesday that Israel's ground assault on Gaza City will add to the toll of death and destruction, and worsen an already "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the territory.



"The EU has consistently urged Israel not to intensify its operation in Gaza City," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.



"A military intervention will lead to more destruction, more death and more displacement, and we have been clear that this will also aggravate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and also endangers the lives of hostages."





AFP