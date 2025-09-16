EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 06:56
High views
0min
The European Union warned Tuesday that Israel's ground assault on Gaza City will add to the toll of death and destruction, and worsen an already "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the territory.

"The EU has consistently urged Israel not to intensify its operation in Gaza City," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

"A military intervention will lead to more destruction, more death and more displacement, and we have been clear that this will also aggravate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and also endangers the lives of hostages."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

Israel

Gaza

Assault

Death

Destruction

