Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar

Judge Ghassan Oueidat decided to arrest comedian Nour Hajjar on the background of a lawsuit filed against him by Dar Al-Fatwa, provided that the judge be contacted again in the evening hours. At the same time, lawyer Diala Chehade confirmed that the maximum detention period is 48 hours, renewable only once.



A Criminal Investigation patrol had arrested Nour Hajjar, although he was not officially notified of the lawsuit filed against him by Dar Al-Fatwa.



Hajjar's attorney, Diala Chehade, confirmed that Hajjar gave his testimony at the Criminal Investigation office and explained that the joke above was in a satirical show more than five years ago, and therefore, time has passed on it, and there is no authority to move the public right.



As for the content, Hajjar confirmed that the joke is partial and is based on a dialogue between him and his mother, and not a mockery or contempt of religions, and confirmed that the joke is part of a show that lasted more than a third of an hour.